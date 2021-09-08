Lawrence County reported another 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 231. There have been 15 county deaths since July 26.
There were also 38 new probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,739 cases (6,132 confirmed, 2,607 probable).
In Lawrence County, 37,304 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 36 from Tuesday.
There have been 35,794 full vaccination doses administered, up 38 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,027,567, which is 66.6 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,277,046 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are eight COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
There were 4,391 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the respective statewide totals to1,329,111 and28,446.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 increased to 8.2 percent from 7.8 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.