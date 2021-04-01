Lawrence County reported 21 cases on Thursday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 194.
Of the total cases, 19 were confirmed and two were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,633 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,903 confirmed and 1,730 probable. There were 29 new negative tests, totaling 19,077.
So far, 19,536 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 279 from Wednesday. There have been 13,320 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 205 since Wednesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 1,874,693. There are 3,434,731 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose. According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 32 percent of its eligible population, putting it three percentage points ahead of the national average.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with five currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 3,893 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,028,750.
There were 27 statewide deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 25,120.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19-25 increased to 7.6 percent from 6.5 percent last week.
