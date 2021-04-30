Lawrence County reported 21 new cases on Friday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 205.
The county’s case totals are 7,246 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,263 confirmed and 1,983 probable.
Of the new cases, 10 were confirmed and 11 were probable.
There were 30 negative tests reported for a total of 19,934.
So far, 28,511 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 359 since Thursday.
There have been 22,382 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 478 since Thursday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 3,420,864.
There are 5,047,168 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose. The state has given first doses to 49 percent of its eligible population, ranking 10th in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At UPMC Jameson, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up one from Thursday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are two available adult ICU beds in the hospital with seven currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 4,607 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,151,005. There were 39 new deaths reported Friday, bringing the total to 26,218.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 to 22 decreased to 8.6 percent from 9.5 percent last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.