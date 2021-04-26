Lawrence County reported 10 new cases each on Sunday and Monday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 202.
The county’s case totals are 7,187 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,227 confirmed and 1,960 probable.
Of the new cases, 12 were confirmed and eight were probable.
There were 28 negative tests were reported, with the total amounting to 19,766 since the beginning of the pandemic.
So far, 27,509 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 194 since Saturday.
There have been 21,093 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 151 since Saturday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 3,200,270. There are 4,843,474 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with seven currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 3,162 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 1,881 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,136,057.
There were five new deaths reported Sunday, bringing the total to 25,988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.