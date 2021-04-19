Lawrence County reported 20 new combined COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 200, with 82 occurring in long-term care facilities.
The county’s case totals are 7,046 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,140 confirmed and 1,907 probable. Of the new cases, 14 were reported Sunday and six on Monday.
There were 70 new negative tests, totaling 19,624.
So far, 23,148 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 119 since Saturday.
There have been 17,643 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 302 since Saturday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 2,772,009. There are 4,369,833 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose — equating to 43.2 percent of the eligible population, ranking 10th among all 50 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered, according to the CDC.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with five currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 1,914 new COVID-19 cases Monday in addition to 3,761 cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,109,291. There were 29 new deaths reported over the two-day period, bringing the total to 25,690.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9-15 stood at 9.6 percent, up slightly from 9.5 percent last week.
