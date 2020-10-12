HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added a combined 20 new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county, now at 628 positive cases, went up 14 cases Sunday and six cases Monday. The state health department no longer issues updates on Sundays, instead lumping Sunday's report in on Monday.
Of the cases, 544 are confirmed and 84 are probable.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a decrease of two. There is one COVID-19 ventilators in use, a decrease of one.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were five new test results among patients and two among employees.
Cumulatively, 87 patients and 63 employees have tested positive for the virus. Nine people have died in these facilities.
The health department reported 1,088 new cases on Monday in addition to 1,166 new cases on Sunday. The two-day total of 2,254 additional positive cases brings the statewide total to 173,304.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 5 and Sunday is 239,484 with 9,117 positive cases. There were 23,061 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Sunday.
There were six new deaths reported Sunday and 18 reported Monday to bring the statewide total to 8,368 since the beginning of the pandemic.
