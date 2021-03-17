Lawrence County reported 17 new cases on Wednesday, state health officials reported.
The death count increased to 190.
Of the total cases, five were confirmed and 12 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,316 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,722 confirmed and 1,594 probable. There were 44 new negative tests, totaling 19,619.
So far, 15,851 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 215 since Tuesday. There have been 10,531 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 640 since Tuesday. The rate per 100,000 residents who have received partial doses in Lawrence County is 6,640.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now to 1,352,994. There are 2,487,902 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are nine available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,004 new cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 973,721.
Statewide, positivity rates from March 5 to March 11 stayed at 5.7 percent.
There were 37 new deaths across the state on Tuesday, bringing the total to 24,689.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.