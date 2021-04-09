Lawrence County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 198.
The county’s case totals are 6,834 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,020 confirmed and 1,814 probable. All the cases Friday were confirmed.
There were 32 new negative tests, totaling 19,308.
So far, 21,141 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 318 from Thursday.
There have been 15,260 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 662 from Thursday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 2,208,680. There are 3,847,164 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are nine COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported a combined 5,048 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,064,092.
There were 35 new statewide deaths reported Thursday, bringing the total to 25,362. Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 to April 1 increased to 9.4 percent from 7.6 percent last week.
According to the CDC, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 35.6 percent of its eligible population, and the state ranks 19th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. Pennsylvania also ranks sixth among all 50 states for total doses administered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.