From staff reports
Lawrence County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 207.
The county’s case totals are 7,446 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,382 confirmed and 2,064 probable.
So far, 30,461-278 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 183 since Friday.
There have been 26,414 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 332 since Saturday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 4,175,635.
There are 5,500,772 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are is one available adult ICU bed in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 2,210 new cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,185,132.
There were 25 new deaths reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 26,749.
Of the state’s eligible population, 53.9 percent have received a first dose of the vaccine and 47.8 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7-13 decreased to 5.3 percent from 6.6 percent last week.
