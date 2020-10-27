Lawrence County added 16 new confirmed positive cases Tuesday as Pennsylvania set a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases.
The county is now at 865 positive cases. Of the cases, 726 are confirmed and 139 are probable, increases of 10 and six. The death count stayed at 34.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a decrease of one from Monday. There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use, a decrease of one.
At 11 long-term health care facilities in the county, 150 patients and 89 employees have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic. Ten people have died in these facilities.
At Quality Life Services in New Castle, there are eight current cases among residents and two among employees. Those numbers are the same from Monday.
The Health Department reported 2,751 additional positive cases on Tuesday to bring the statewide total to 198,446. The statewide death count increased by 23 to bring the total to 8,696.
