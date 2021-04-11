From staff reports
Lawrence County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 198.
The county’s case totals are 6,849 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,032 confirmed and 1,817 probable.
There were 42 new negative tests, totaling 19,350.
So far, 21,141 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County through Friday.
There have been 15,260 full vaccinations administered through Friday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 2,208,680. There are 3,847,164 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down two from Friday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with five currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 4,882 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,068,974. There were 40 new deaths reported Saturday, bringing the total to 25,402.
