Lawrence County reported 15 new cases combined on Sunday and Monday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 207.
The county’s case totals are 7,378 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,351 confirmed and 2,027 probable.
Of the new cases, 14 were confirmed and one was probable. Seven of the new cases were reported Sunday and eight were reported Monday.
There were 20,177 negative tests reported, up 41 from Saturday.
So far, 29,978 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 61 since Saturday.
There have been 24,949 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 161 since Saturday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 3,897,192.
There are 5,335,381 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
The state has given first doses to 52.6 percent of its eligible population, ranking 10th in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 45.3 percent of 18-and-over residents fully vaccinated.
At UPMC Jameson, there are two COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there is one available adult ICU bed in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 2,399 new combined COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,174,687.
There were 18 new deaths reported on Sunday and Monday, bringing the total to 26,550.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 to May 6 decreased to 6.6 percent from 7.6 percent last week.
