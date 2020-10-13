HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added 15 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county is now at 643 positive cases. Of the cases, 553 are confirmed and 90 are probable, increases of nine and six, respectively.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use, an increase of one.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were five new test results among patients and two among employees.
According to Health Department information, 88 patients and 67 employees have tested positive for the virus, increases of one and four, respectively. Nine people have died in these facilities.
The health department reported 1,342 new cases on Tuesday to bring the statewide total to 174,646.
There were 16 new deaths reported Tuesday to bring the statewide total to 8,384 since the beginning of the pandemic.
