COVID-19 daily update for Sept. 1
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|-
|3,100
|16
|Total cases
|-
|1,303,468
|8,452
|New deaths
|-
|0
|0
|Total deaths
|-
|28,235
|229
Lawrence County reported 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 229.
There were also two new probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,452 cases (5,950 confirmed, 2,502 probable).
In Lawrence County, 36,890 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 53 from Tuesday.
There have been 35,347 full vaccination doses administered, up 83 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,973,033, which is 65.9 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,229,314 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 11 COVID-19 patients, up one from Tuesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported 3,100 new cases Tuesday and no new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,303,468 and 28,235.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 13 to Aug. 19 increased to 7.8 percent from 6.9 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.