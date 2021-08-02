Lawrence County reported 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend, state health officials reported.
There were 17 probable cases reported in Lawrence County since Saturday. The death count stayed at 218.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,858 cases (5,616 confirmed, 2,242 25 probable).
In Lawrence County, 34,567 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 210 from Friday.
There have been 33,777 full vaccination doses administered, up 95 from Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,721,705, which is 63.2 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 5,931,409 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are three COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported 3,019 cases and seven new deaths since Saturday's report, bringing the respective totals to 1,227,519 and 27,857.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23 to July 29 increased to 3.9 percent from 2.6 percent.
