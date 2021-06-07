Lawrence County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases over the last three days, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 212.
Of the new cases, 12 were confirmed and two were probable. There were 93 new negative tests reported. The county's totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,617 cases (5,482 confirmed, 2,135 probable).
In Lawrence County, 32,433 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 247 since Friday. There have been 29,658 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 302 since Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 4,891,552, which is 55.7 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 5,993,705 residents have received one dose, which is 59.4 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson, two COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed. There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 1,106 new cases and 35 new deaths over the three-day period, bringing the respective totals to 1,205,989 and 27,360. The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28 to June 3 decreased to 2.9 percent from 3.8 percent.
