From staff reports
Lawrence County reported 13 new cases on Thursday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 205.
The county’s case totals are 7,317 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,311 confirmed and 2,006 probable.
Of the new cases, 11 were confirmed and two were probable.
There were 20,064 negative tests reported, up five from Wednesday.
So far, 29,609 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 93 since Wednesday.
There have been 24,203 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 325 since Wednesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 3,710,362.
There are 5,228,681 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose. The state has given first doses to 51.2 percent of its eligible population, ranking 10th in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 42.7 percent of 18-and-over residents fully vaccinated.
At UPMC Jameson, there are two COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down from three on Wednesday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there is one available adult ICU bed in the hospital with eight currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 2,476 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,166,692.
There were 57 new deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 26,447.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 to 29 decreased to 7.6 percent from 8.6 percent last week.
