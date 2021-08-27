COVID-19 daily update for Aug. 27
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|-
|3,509
|24
|Total cases
|-
|1,288,041
|8,331
|New deaths
|-
|22
|0
|Total deaths
|-
|28,180
|229
Lawrence County reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 229. There have been 13 county deaths since July 26.
There were also 12 new probable cases reported Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,331 cases (5,884 confirmed, 2,447 probable).
In Lawrence County, 36,571 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 103 from Thursday.
There have been 34,973 full vaccination doses administered, up 79 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,926,165, which is 65.3 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,183,798 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 12 COVID-19 patients, down one from Thursday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with four currently staffed.
There are four COVID-19 ventilators in use and four adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported 3,509 new cases Friday and 21 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,288,041 and 28,180.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 13 to Aug. 19 increased to 6.9 percent from 6.0 percent.
