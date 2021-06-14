Lawrence County reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in a three-day report covering Saturday through Monday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 212.
Of the new cases, seven were confirmed and five were probable. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,640 cases (5,495 confirmed, 2,145 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,474 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 143 since Friday. There have been 30,709 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 351 since Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,082,669, which is 57.3 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,106,191 residents have received one dose, which is 60.3 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, one COVID-19 patient is hospitalized. The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with six currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 808 new cases over the three-day period and 33 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,208,683 and 27,490.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4 to June 10 decreased to 1.9 percent from 2.9 percent.
