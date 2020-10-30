Lawrence County added 11 new confirmed positive cases on Friday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county is now at 914 positive cases. Of the cases, 764 are confirmed and 147 are probable, increases of eight and three, respectively. There were 9,453 negative tests reported Friday, an increase of 60.
The death count stayed at 34.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are five COVID-19 ventilators in use.
There have been virus cases at 11 county long-term care facilities, with 150 patients and 89 employees testing positive since the beginning of the pandemic. Ten people have died in these facilities.
At Quality Life Services in New Castle, there are four current cases among residents and one among employees.
The Health Department on Friday reported 2,641 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 205,517. Daily increases are now comparable with were seen in April 2020. There were 22 more deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 8,784.
