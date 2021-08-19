From staff reports
Lawrence County reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county death count stayed at 224.
The county also reported 17 new probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,086 cases (5,762 confirmed, 2,334 probable).
In Lawrence County, 35,888 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 84 from Tuesday.
There have been 34,397 full vaccination doses administered, up 55 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,840,707, which is 64.5 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,089,719 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are seven COVID-19 patients, up from three on Tuesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with four currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported new 2,332 cases on Wednesday and 25 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,256,324 and 28,018.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 increased to 6.0 percent from 5.4 percent.
