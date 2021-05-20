Lawrence County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 209.
The county’s case totals are 7,502 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,412 confirmed and 2,090 probable.
Of the new cases, six were confirmed and four were probable. There were 25 negative tests reported.
So far, 30,863 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 114 since Wednesday.
There have been 27,105 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 199 since Wednesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 4,346,446.
There are 5,623,403 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there is one COVID-19 patient hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported a combined 1,430 new cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,191,532.
There were a combined 40 new deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 26,965.
Of the state’s eligible population, 55.4 percent have received a first dose of the vaccine and 50 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7-13 decreased to 5.3 percent from 6.6 percent last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.