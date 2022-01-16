About 93 percent of Lawrence County property owners paid their county taxes by the end of the year.
A report issued this week by Treasurer Richard Rapone showed the county had collected $28,616,228.59 for 2021. The total potential collection for 2021 is $30,738,429.53.
In addition, taxes on 51,687 out of 53,502 parcels have been paid.
