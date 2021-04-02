By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Residents who live in a certain area of Union Township can expect to see people in their neighborhood beginning next week, taking pictures of their houses and properties.
Those people are Lawrence County government employees who are conducting a housing study. Their work will begin Monday and last through April 16.
County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd explained that the purpose of the study is to determine which houses in the target area might eventually be eligible for county and township redevelopment dollars for housing rehabilitation, facade money and other redevelopment programs. The data collection is for a larger project the county is considering in partnership with the Union Township supervisors. for large-scale residential redevelopment, Boyd said.
“We’re looking at each property, whether or not there is structure on it, and determining the quality, whether it’s in conformance with code, whether it might be a candidate for lead paint removal programs, or for housing rehabilitation, demolition, all of those types of activities,” Boyd said, adding that the county is looking to become more involved with redevelopment efforts countywide and work more collaboratively with municipal officials to partner and try to bring about some positive change for Lawrence County.
The area being studied, which abuts the city of New Castle, involves the streets of Meegan Avenue, South Round, Pearlwood, Boroline, Cliff, Beatrice, Mount Pleasant, West Division, Botham, Magee, Walter, Spring, Elmwood, Williams, Homestead, Smithfield, High and Bluff streets; Moore, Cameron, Sunny and Matilda avenues; Madonna Drive, Hillside Way, and parts of Oakland and South Atlantic avenues.
“This is one neighborhood we identified as having a high potential for redevelopment efforts,” he said, adding, “This is very preliminary work. We’re still not sure exactly how and if we are going to structure a project. We’re just pulling together data for any potential projects that we might undertake.”
Boyd said letters are being sent to the residents and property owners to advise them of the county’s work, and the employees will be identifiable by wearing badges.
If a resident asks someone to furnish a badge, they are to do so, and the county’s 9-1-1 center also will be notified of the activity, he said.
The workers will not be entering any houses, Boyd emphasized. They will be taking surveys on phones and take pictures from street access.
“No one should be on the properties,” Boyd said.
