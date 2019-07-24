The Lawrence County commissioners approved a resolution during Tuesday's meeting that will allow DON Services to move ahead in its neighborhood rehabilitation project on the city’s East Side.
DON Services approached the county about purchasing two lots that are county owned. The lots are not in the repository.
Solicitor Tom Leslie informed the commissioners of the importance of selling the property.
“One of the importances of that — being owned by the county — is, you would recall, the Legislature has made the determination the county does not have liability for properties to care for and protect properties that are in the repository,” Leslie said. “That does not apply to county owned property.
“There is a difference because county owned property, the county owns outright. The repository, the county’s director of the Tax Claim Bureau has charge of the repository as a trustee, not as an owner.”
Leslie said the lots are assessed at $800 and $1,200, but because DON Services is tax exempt they are unable to pay more than $100 for the lots.
“Generally, it is good to get them on the tax rolls,” Leslie said of the lots. “DON Services is a tax exempt entity, but once they rehab properties they get some of those back on the tax rolls and there is improvement.”
Leslie said the organization is working on a project on Court Street and they are “in the process of acquiring funds to do some more projects “that will include sidewalks and housing.”
“These two lots are going to be part of that,” Leslie said. “They are necessary for part of grant DON Services is seeking.”
Leslie said the sale will be done by deed, but the county needs to fix a few errors in the deed before the sale is finalized.
“They are paying $99 because of DON Services has a tax exempt status and the fact they can’t spend more than $100 due to the federal grants they are applying for,” Leslie said. “The lots are not currently being taxed. Assessment is $800 for one and $1,200 for the other.”
