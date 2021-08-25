County to charge for tax claim reports Companies that request lists of delinquent taxpayers from the Lawrence County Tax Claim bure…

The Lawrence/Mercer County Recycling and Solid Waste Department is planning to seek bids for hauling recyclables away from its blue bins.

Jerry Zona, recycling and solid waste director for both counties, told the Lawrence County commissioners Tuesday he wants to advertise bids for the service to try for a better price.

The county currently is under a three-year contract with Tri-County Industries Inc. to empty the blue bins twice a week. That agreement expires Dec. 31. Lawrence County has 27 bins on the ground and nine in Mercer County.

The bin locations are in an upper courthouse parking lot off Milton Street as well as in the boroughs of Ellport, Enon Valley, SNPJ and North Beaver, Perry, Pulaski, Scott, Hickory, Plain Grove and Slippery Rock townships.

The Mercer County sites are in Hempfield, Perry, and South Pymatuning townships.

Under the existing contract, the counties are paying $4,800 per bin per year for the biweekly collection. The cost includes collection from the bins, transportation to a recycling company and the separating processing.

“We’re looking for another three-year contract with the same terms,” but with a lower cost, Zona said.

The bins take cardboard, magazines, newspapers, junk mail, cereal boxes and similar commodities only. They are emptied every Thursday and Sunday nights, and there is a schedule for big holidays for busier sites.

“They get a lot of use,” Zona said of the bin program.

The counties stopped accepting cans and bottles in the blue bins in 2019 because it would have doubled the price per bin and wasn’t economically feasible, Zona explained. “We were faced with shutting down sites or eliminating that stream, so we ended up limiting it to paper fiber. It was driven by the cost.”

He pointed out that both counties are fortunate to have several haulers that offer curbside recycling wherever their customers live, as long as they subscribe to the company’s trash collection.

The county’s previous contract expired Dec. 31, 2018, and the county then was paying about $2,400 per container per year. The county had received only one bid then.

It had increased so much in the existing contract because when it expired, China had shut its doors and wasn’t accepting recyclables from most of the world and the market value of the materials went way down, Zona said.

“Recycling markets have rebounded now and we can get better prices,” he said. The counties have an option to extend the existing contract, but given those current circumstances, he suggests that the contract be put out for bid.

He told the commissioners the Mercer County commissioners also are in agreement with the bidding prospect.

Lawrence and Mercer counties about 10 years ago formed a joint recycling and solid waste department with Lawrence County’s office administering the program. Mercer County reimburses Lawrence County for the cost annually.

Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd noted that blue bins previously located in Volant Borough were removed at the request of its borough council.

“We’ve only removed them at municipalities’ requests,” Zona said, adding, “The municipalities (that have them) have done a great job at keeping the sites clean. When we eliminated glass, plastic and metal, it cleaned up the sites.”

Boyd also emphasized that the county has “absolutely no authority” on garbage issues in the city of New Castle.

“That’s all on city council and the mayor,” he said.

The commissioners also approved a resolution presented by Zona to advertise for the sale of a 2004 Mack recycling truck and up to 44 six-yard recycling dumpsters.

