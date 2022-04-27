Two Lawrence County entities have been awarded large grants to help with the funding of complexes to benefit residents of the county.
Shenango Area School District has received $2.3 million to offset the cost of the Shenango Recreation Complex that was completed and unveiled last week, and Neshannock Township has received $1 million toward the construction of the S712 Solar Training Facility of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).
Shenango’s indoor sports facility features an indoor walking track, three basketball and volleyball courts, three pickleball courts, a state-of-the-art weight room, pole vault and long jump pits and a batting cage area.
“The recreation facility will be a great benefit and resource for Shenango Township, local students and the community, not to mention another way to attract potential residents to the area,” said state Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47).
“On behalf of the district, we would like to thank Senator Vogel, Rep. Christopher Sainato, Rep. Aaron Bernstine and the Shenango Township supervisors for their support of our project,” Shenango Area School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck said.
“Their leadership has been paramount in the effort to bring growth to our area. From the onset, we envisioned the facility would benefit both our students and community and are hopeful the state-of-the-art facility will attract new community growth. The RCAP funding will go a long way in supporting that vision while helping to ease the tax burden on our district residents.”
The IBEW will construct a state-of-the-art alternative energy training component for the electrical apprenticeship training center on a six-acre parcel. The project will also entail other alternative energy training equipment with vehicle charging stations, wind turbines, a welding and charging building, and energy dashboard.
“These grants,” Vogel said, “support the efforts to promote job training an economic development in our region, as well as ensure basic municipal services are available to and reliable for local residents.”
Three other grants were also awarded to Beaver County projects, for a total of five Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants, with a combined total of $4.3 million, however, the bulk of the funds went to the two Lawrence County projects.
Those other Beaver County projects included:
- A $500,000 grant for Monaca to continue work on a 27,000-square-foot, two-story Monaca Civic Center to house police, fire and administrative departments.
- A $250,000 grant for Midland L.P. for continued work on infrastructure improvements in the Borough of Midland, with the improvements to serve future growth and development.
- A $250,000 grant for Stefanik Properties LLC, for development of the Stefanik Industrial Park on an 18-acre site in Center Township, Beaver County.
RACP is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act. They must have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.