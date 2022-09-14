Lawrence County has a new program that offers matches for municipalities and other entities seeking state grants for park and recreation improvements.
The commissioners by resolution Tuesday approved the program which will allow townships, boroughs, the city or nonprofit organizations to apply for state grant money using a county-allocated match to those who request the funds for specific projects.
The municipalities, nonprofits or Lawrence County Conservation District can use the county's match to apply for larger grant amounts under the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2).
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said the state has $36 million available statewide for the program.
The terms are that a municipality or nonprofit agency must provide a match. The match for municipalities with populations of less than 5,000 is only 20 percent, Boyd said. For those municipalities that have populations greater than 5,000, the required match for the state funding is 50 percent.
The county has made $350,000 available from its American Rescue Plan Act funds for the program, and the deadline for the entities to submit the match requests to the county is Oct. 14, 4 p.m.
Boyd explained that for those municipalities whose projects are selected, they will only receive county money if they are approved for the DNCR grant.
The match program allows the county to take its own American Rescue Plan funding and leverage it to allow communities to obtain more money, rather giving them the funds to spend directly.
“That will provide maximum impact to our communities,” he said.
He pointed out that a number of municipalities and other entities have potential projects they want to do.
“This will be a commitment and not a direct grant to the municipalities, to allow them to go after the state funding,” Boyd said.
Selected applicants through the county's match program will receive $25,000 or 50 percent of the grant match requirement, whichever is less.
Boyd emphasized that, should the county receive a volume of applications for the funds, the municipalities will be given high priority among those requests.
With $36 million available for the entire state, “let's go chase it,” Boyd said.
“It's a great proposal, and I'm hopeful our municipal officials will take advantage,” Commissioner Dan Vogler commented.
