A revived financial picture for Lawrence County has enabled the commissioners to fully repay its $3 million tax anticipation loan, just three months into the year.
The debt was paid off Thursday, resulting in the county saving about $25,000 in interest payments, according to county Treasurer Richard L. Rapone.
"I believe this is the earliest we have ever paid it off," he said.
The tax revenue anticipation note is an amount the county borrows annually at a low interest rate to pay for its operating costs and meet payroll until property tax payments start coming in. The commissioners took out the loan in December for a term of one year, from Huntington National Bank at an interest rate of 0.97 percent.
Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd said that a combination of many cost-cutting measures and good fiscal management, plus the early payment of property taxes, enabled the early payoff.
The county already had repaid $1.5 million of the $3 million loan on Monday, at a savings of more than $11,000, Boyd said. Then the county's financial team, consisting of the three commissioners, the treasurer, the controller and the county administrator, got together and reviewed the county's financial standing, and the commissioners decided to repay the other half this week, too.
Rapone reinstituted his county tax outreach program this year, which had been canceled last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The outreach involves his office workers setting up station in 22 of the county's 27 municipalities on certain dates during the tax discount period, to allow people to pay their county property taxes easier so they don't have to travel to the courthouse.
He reported Wednesday that the outreach program has been a success this year so far at 12 sites.
"The money is definitely coming in," he said, noting that he was in Neshannock Township on Wednesday and by noon had collected $160,000 in tax payments. He said the potential for total tax collections for this year is $30,614,866.
When the current board of commissioners — Boyd, Loretta Spielvogel and Dan Vogler — took office in January 2020, "the county was barely in the position to make payroll," Boyd said.
"With aggressive cost-cutting measures and other things we've done as a team to improve the county's financial status, we are able to report that our fiscal condition is stronger than it has been in the past 10 years," he said.
He attributed a lot of cost-savings to attrition and the elimination of 20 positions, layoffs due to COVID-19, funding that the county received from the CARES Act and other stimulus funds. The county also reduced its annual contribution to the pension fund this year, from $1.3 to $750,000 by changing the formula, he said, and health insurance costs remained constant this year.
"Overall, we also implemented tighter fiscal controls," he said.
In the past, the commissioners required their signatures on any amount spent over $1,000 by any county department, Boyd said. But this year, they decided to lower the sign-off limit to $250 and scrutinize what expenses are necessary.
"When we entered office on Jan. 6, 2020, there were zero dollars in the county's operating reserve, and the only money in the county bank account was $4.6 million from last-year's tax anticipation loan," Boyd said.
"We were in office for two months, then COVID hit," he said. That resulted in a large number of layoffs that by nature resulted in substantial cost-savings.
"We have no intention of dropping the ball on fiscal responsibility, just because we're in better fiscal health," Boyd emphasized. "We're elected to bring the county into a better position, both internally and externally. Compared to last year, we're in a much better position. It's a new era of fiscal responsibility."
