The Lawrence County commissioners are planning to vote Tuesday on instituting a new energy-related program that will help businesses with energy and natural resource conserving projects and give the county a tax benefit.
J.R. Hardester, the county’s chief assessor, attended the commissioners meeting last week with Holly Edinger, director of special projects for the Sustainable Energy Fund, to provide details about PA C-PACE — the Pennsylvania Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program.
C-PACE is an innovative financing program launched in 2018 that provides business property owners access to low-interest, long-term loans for clean energy and clean water projects that are repaid as property tax to benefit the community.
The program allows commercial building owners to obtain low-cost, long-term financing for energy efficiency, water conservation and renewable energy projects. The loans can be used for existing and new construction of commercial, agricultural industrial and nonprofit properties, according to the guidelines.
Individual property owners would voluntarily sign up to use C-PACE by developing a project with a private lender and developing the repayment terms. A C-PACE lien would transfer upon the sale of the building to the new property owner.
In order for businesses to participate, the county has to adopt a resolution to establish the program for their jurisdiction. C-PACE can cover any geographic district within the county but it is recommended that the program cover the entire county.
Before the program can be approved, the county must notify any municipality within the proposed district of the pending resolution before the commissioners vote on it.
Hardester said that letters already were written to each community’s taxing authorities last week.
Under the program, counties would use their existing tax collection process to collect the C-PACE assessments or loan repayments, and remit those payments to the program administrator who will remit them to the loan provider. Counties also may include a fee that covers any incremental expense by the county, Hardester said.
Edinger pointed out that $1 billion has been invested nationally through the program since it started in June 2018. She said she knows that some property owners in Lawrence County are interested in the program for their businesses. The program is available for new construction for commercial use only. The goal is to build a better building, she said.
Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce director Alex McCoy said the program also is in place in Georgia, Florida and Maryland, and that it is another tool for the county to give business developers additional incentive. C-PACE allows a special tax assessment so the building alone is not the collateral, he said.
“In New Castle, with the older buildings here, owners can take out PACE loans to make buildings more efficient,” he said. “The energy savings usually is more than the cost of the financing.”
With the program, the county can offer redevelopment opportunities and lower the cost of construction.
Hardester explained that a special assessment would be done on each building that proposes a project and the amount is assessed on their tax bill and the county will collect it, he said.
