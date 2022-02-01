The court of Magisterial District Judge Rick Russo is getting closer to moving to a new and bigger location.
The commissioners are planning to enter a lease next week with Wish Development, owner of the former Tuscany Square Restaurant on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township, to rent that building to house the court for district 53-3-03.
The court’s jurisdiction includes the townships of Neshannock, Hickory, Plain Grove, Pulaski, Shenango, Scott, Washington and Wilmington, and the boroughs of South New Castle, New Wilmington and Volant.
However, when the matter came up at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, Commissioner Dan Vogler requested to table the vote until next week.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel did not attend the meeting for personal reasons, and Vogler requested a one-week delay in the vote until she could be there. He emphasized that he is in favor of the venture and will vote as such, but he felt that Spielvogel should be present for the vote.
“I am for this,” Vogler emphasized. “Loretta asked if I would be willing to table it for one week. I don’t want this to be misinterpreted. I’m for this.”
Vogler said he is comfortable with what is proposed, “and Judge Russo has indicated that he is comfortable with it as well.”
He noted the location is close to the Mitchell Road access to Interstate 376.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd agreed to wait the extra week after reassurance from Tony Burrelli, a Wish company spokesman, that the proposal would not be lost.
Burrelli, who attended the commissioners meeting, commented, “We’ve waited this long, we’ll wait another week.”
Burrelli is the chief architect for Wish Development, and he designed the blueprints for the remodeling, Boyd said.
Tuscany Square formerly was an Italian restaurant, which operated for 20 years and closed in August 2020. The building has remained empty since then.
The Wish proposal to the county involves retrofitting the building to conform to a district court layout. Boyd said building owner Michael Wish has agreed to reconfigure the front half of the building into a court at no cost to the county. The county will be paying about $60,000 per year in rent there, according to Boyd.
Currently, the court is located in the Allshouse Plaza at the corner of Mitchell and Wilmington roads. It is divided into two office buildings, and according to Russo, and now-retired Senior District Judge Scott McGrath, the quarters there have become cramped and privacy limited since a redistricting occurred about four years ago that enlarged that court’s jurisdiction. The county is paying about $40,000 a year in rent there, Boyd said.
Boyd and Vogler said after the meeting the county received four legitimate proposals and a few inquiries from building owners about the court’s relocation. They had expressed a desire previously to keep it in Neshannock Township.
Another proposal that was more expensive was for the Papa office building on Enclave Drive in Neshannock. The county would have had to pay for renovations to retrofit it into a court, Boyd said. The county would lease the building but would have an option to buy it, he said.
“The rent was more than the Tuscany proposal, and when you include the cost of remodeling, it becomes significant,” Boyd said after the meeting. “Plus, the county has proven it’s not very good with real estate. For us to try to accomplish the build-out on our own without a professional development company, I’d be hesitant to do that.”
The county already had spent nearly half a million dollars on purchase of a house on Wilmington Road that the former board of commissioners purchased in 2018 with the intention of housing the court there. The county, under the previous board of commissioners, paid $150,000 for the house, but architectural and engineering fees and other expenses skyrocketed the costs at the expense of the taxpayers to a total of $410,000. The house stood empty for four years after its layout was deemed unsuitable to house the district court.
The commissioners, after wrestling with what to do with the house, accepted an offer and sold it to DARLT Realty LLC, the parent company of the local Dunkin’ franchises, last month for its corporate offices. DARLT paid $200,000 for the house.
