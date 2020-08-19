Lawrence County has received an allocation of $24,706 in federal funds to supplement the budgets of local emergency food and shelter programs.
The funds, provided by the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, are available to qualifying local organizations.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local organizations chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, must have an accounting system, must practice nondiscrimination, must have demonstrated the capability to deliver the emergency food and/or shelter, and if a private voluntary organization, must have a voluntary board. Qualifying organizations are encouraged to apply.
Decisions on how to distribute the funds will be made by a local board that includes representatives from local area agencies.
The board has been charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
Any public or private voluntary organization in the county that is interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds is to contact Kathy Presnar at Lawrence County Social Services Inc., 241 W. Grant St., New Castle, PA, or email kpresnar@lccap.org, or call (724) 658-7258, ext. 1213, for an application packet.
Completed applications must be returned to Lawrence County Social Services on or before Sept. 11.
