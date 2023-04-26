The Lawrence County commissioners in a 2 to 1 vote Tuesday voted down an ordinance to repeal a $5 fee on vehicle registrations in the county.
The funds accumulated from the fee go directly to paying for local road projects within the county’s 27 municipalities.
The measure to remove the fee was proposed by Commissioner Dan Vogler, who voted against it when it was enacted in 2020.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel voted to keep the fee along with newly appointed Commissioner Brian D. Burick.
Burick said before he was appointed to serve as a commissioner last month and opposed paying the fee. After researching the funding for local roads and bridges and seeing the diminished amounts the county has been receiving in liquid fuels funds for the past several years, he saw the need for the funding.
“I think as public officials, the safety of our citizens has to be foremost,” Burick commented. Using the City of New Castle as an example, many roads on the North Hill, including the street where he lives, are in “horrendous condition,” he said, and there are deep and wide potholes.
The city officials advertised for bids for all of the streets they’d like to pave, but they can only do the base bids and none of the streets on their optional bid list “because they don’t have enough money,” he continued, adding, “I believe it is in the best interest of Lawrence County to leave this $5 fee for local use in place.”
The commissioners enacted an ordinance to charge the $5 fee on all allowable vehicle registrations under state Act 89 of 2013, which allows counties to impose it. The fee is itemized but added to the cost of each vehicle owner’s registration. Under the act, the money is to be distributed to each county, which in turn can distribute it to each municipality.
The county earlier this year doled out $400,000 from the vehicle registration fee fund, along with $400,000 from its share of state liquid fuels funds to 16 municipalities for 41 specific road and culvert projects or to buy needed road equipment. The county received $403,000 from the registration fee funds in 2022.
Burick noted rescinding the fee was already a proposed ordinance on the table when he took office earlier this month. He said initially he opposed it as a private citizen, but reached out to many individuals and municipal officials, “and it’s no surprise that every municipal official I talked to supports keeping the $5 fee.”
Burick said he met with city council and the mayor, “and they unanimously support keeping it.”
He also received letters from the supervisors of Neshannock and North Beaver townships, and talked to officials in Shenango and Wilmington townships, all of whom support it.
“It’s very easy to see why,” he said. “One of their main jobs is to maintain the roads in their municipalities.”
Burick said he obtained a report from the county controller’s office of the county’s state liquid fuels allocations, and in the past 14 years, the amount the county received reached a peak in 2012.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, many people reduced how much they were driving and the amount of gas used and liquid fuels went down significantly, he said, noting between 2017 and 2022 the county allocation dropped nearly $70,000.
According to figures he provided, the county received $343,433 in state liquid fuels funds in 2012. That compares with $274,051 it received in 2022. The county uses its funds first to inspect and maintain its 27 bridges, and what is left the commissioners can allocate to the municipalities.
Municipalities reported paving bids have been coming in at 40 percent higher than was expected, Burick continued. “Unfortunately, we need as many revenues sources as we can get.”
There may be future economic development projects coming into the county that would require improvements to some local roads to accommodate truck traffic, he added. “We need to be in the position to accommodate when local businesses want to expand and increase traffic in and out of an area. I think we need this money mechanism in place to do that.
It’s in the best interest of the county to leave this fee in place,” he concluded, and since it is not a new fee and already has been in place for three years, “I just can’t vote to repeal it.”
Spielvogel said she agrees with Burick’s reasoning.
Vogler iterated his position on wanting to repeal the fee. He pointed out each municipality also gets its own state fuel allocation annually, and there has not been a year the county has not given some of its liquid fuels dollars to the townships and boroughs.
“I opposed it then and I oppose it now,” Vogler said.
He noted that the federal Community Development Block Grant program also allows for funding street repair, citing Ellwood City Borough as an example of that currently.
“There are numerous funding sources available to our municipalities for the roads and streets for which they are responsible,” Vogler said.
“Not to mention they all levy a real estate tax, except for New Wilmington Borough. They can use those dollars to assist for the roads.”
