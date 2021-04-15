More of the potholes throughout Lawrence County could disappear this year with more than half a million dollars the Lawrence County commissioners are giving municipalities in state liquid fuels dollars from gasoline taxes.
Each year, the county's 27 municipalities receive their own allotments of state liquid fuels funds for road and bridge upkeep within their individual jurisdictions. Additionally, the county also annually allocated some of its share of liquid fuels money to further help the city, townships and boroughs.
What is different is the way that the county is allocating its funds.
The county does not own any streets, but is responsible for the upkeep of 27 county-owned bridges.
In the past, the county delegated funds by request, but this year it adopted a new system for a more organized method of distributing money, commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd explained.
The commissioners sent letters to all 27 municipalities at the beginning of the year, advising them to submit their requests for the funding for certain designated projects.
Those projects were to have a price tag attached, and the county would fund up to 33 percent or $50,000, whichever amount was lower, Boyd said. Each municipality was allowed to submit no more than two projects. The projects were reviewed by the county planning office and by the county's consultants, Frank B. Taylor Engineering.
As a result, the commissioners allocated a total of $523,291 of the county's share of liquid fuels funds, for road resurfacing projects countywide that will have a total cost of $1,590,708.04.
"This is more of a formalized grant," he said of the new process. "This will be the only time this year we will allocate general purpose liquid fuels funds."
If any emergency situations should arise in a municipality later in the year, the commissioners will consider them on a case-by-case basis.
The funds must be spent for the specific projects within two years or the money must be returned to the county.
He said the reasoning for the new structuring of the funding is that a standardized process of distributing the money was more helpful to the county and to the municipalities.
"It ensures all of the municipalities are treated fairly," he said.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel added that in reviewing the past allocations, the commissioners found that one municipality that an amount earmarked from the county's allocation in 2016 had never been spent because the project wasn't done. She explained that the new process helps with the bookkeeping of the funds.
Commissioner Dan Vogler noted that the county has been giving out is liquid fuels funds to municipalities as far back as 1939. He procured a newspaper article from that time when the commissioner had appropriated $50,000 to various townships. The commissioners at that time were Floyd Cotton, A.R. Turner and George H. Bolinger. The funds were required to be used only for resurfacing with 1 1/2 inches of blacktop on stone-based roads. A county inspector was designated to inspect the road surfaces and bases.
The municipalities receiving the funds this year, their paving projects and the amounts allocated by the county are as follows:
•Bessemer Borough — North Main Street, $42,900
•Ellport Borough — Mahoney Road, $4,719; and Grim Road, $23,100
•Ellwood City Borough — Sixth Street, from Glenn to Spring avenues, $4,046
•City of New Castle — Grant Street from Sampson to North Beaver Street, $50,000; and Grant Street from North Beaver Street to North Mercer Street, $50,000
•Enon Valley Borough — General paving, $5,000
•Mahoning Township — A section of East Main Street between Churchhill Road and 3348 Main St., $20,048
•Mahoning Township — A section of Baird Road between Skyhill and Evergreen Roads, $24,502.50
•Neshannock Township — Clen-Moore Boulevard, $34,132.26
•Neshannock Township — Clover Lane, $40,154
•New Beaver Borough — Cosgrove Road, $33,033.96
•New Wilmington Borough — Prospect Street between South Market Street and College Drive, $9,827.40; and Francis Street, from the Neshannock Avenue intersection to the dead end, $22,029.15. Boyd abstained from approving the latter amount because he lives on Francis Street.
•North Beaver Township — Moravia Road, $23,100; and McClain Road, $21,450
•Pulaski Township — Hillside Road, $16,698
•Wampum Borough — Main Street, $25,450.82
•Washington Township – Black Road, $25,033; and Foster Road, $13,942
•Wayne Township — Vinegar Valley Road, $42,108.
•Wayne Township — The township had been allocated $84,843.50 last year for work on a bridge, and $8,962 was leftover and not spent. The commissioners also approved allowing the township to use that money for the paving of Jockey Moore Road.
