The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners are distributing $400,823 in state liquid fuels funding this year for municipal paving projects throughout the county under its Transportation Improvement Program.
According to Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd, awards are determined by a PennDOT-designed formula that figures in municipality populations and road miles owned by the municipality.
The local governing bodies have wide discretion in how they spend the funds for road and bridge improvements.
And while it’s good news for the municipalities, the county has not yet officially notified them of their amounts, Commissioner Dan Vogler commented late Tuesday. “We’re working on a letter to go out to them later this week.”
He explained that the county builds up a surplus in its liquid fuels account from allocations it receives every year. The county uses the funds for upkeep and maintenance of its 27 bridges.
“In most years, we’ve been able to forward some of those dollars to the municipalities, once we have the assurance there is enough in the fund to take care of our bridges,” Vogler said.
“Over the past few years, we’ve built up a surplus, and PennDOT has a regulation that stipulates that when you hit a certain point, you’re required to distribute the surplus dollars to the municipalities,” he said. “We received the go-ahead today (Tuesday) to communicate to the 27 municipalities that they are eligible for these dollars. It’s our intent to correspond with them.”
Vogler said the commissioners have asked the county administrator, Joe Venasco, to draft correspondence advising the municipalities of their dollar amounts. The municipalities in turn need to fill out a PennDOT form and return it to the commissioners to allow them to release those dollars. The form has to designate projects that meet liquid fuels dollar requirements. The commissioners then forward the forms to PennDOT to make sure it meets their standards.
“There’s a formal process that needs to be followed,” Vogler emphasized. “We’re notifying the municipalities in writing that these dollars are available to them.”
The following awards are approved for all 27 municipalities in the county, in order of the amounts they will receive:
•City of New Castle: $76,758.60
•Neshannock Township: $41,014.74
•Shenango Township: $31,768.71
•North Beaver Township: $27,172.61
•Ellwood City Borough: $26,876.27
•Union Township: $20,714.97
•Slippery Rock Township: $19,771.06
•Pulaski Township: $17,842.32
•Mahoning Township: $15,772.97
•Wilmington Township: $14,366.42
•Wayne Township: $13,088.51
•Hickory Township: $11,767.81
•Scott Township: $11,274.44
•Perry Township: $11,212.87
•Little Beaver Township: $10,177.33
•New Beaver Borough: $8,923.34
•Plain Grove Township: $7,993.60
•New Wilmington Borough: $6,550.00
•Washington Township: $6,465.07
•Taylor Township: $5,574.19
•Ellport Borough: $4,571.01
•Bessemer Borough: $3,937.15
•South New Castle Borough: $2,817.46
•Wampum Borough: $2,420.93
•Enon Valley Borough: $1,212.59
•Volant Borough: $465.35
•S.N.P.J. Borough: $313.54.
