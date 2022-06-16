Lawrence County will receive grants totaling $800,000 to help with affordable housing and demolitions.
State Rep. Parke Wentling in a news release said Lawrence is one of four counties receiving a total of $975,000 through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) program.
Lawrence County will receive the lion’s share of the grant. The other counties receiving the money are Mercer, Crawford and Erie.
PHARE is funded by Marcellus Shale impact fees, realty transfer taxes and the National Housing Trust Fund.
Of Lawrence County’s share, $300,000 will go to county government for blight removal in “tipping point neighborhoods.”
“Those are neighborhoods where we’re starting to see blight emerge, where strong public intervention has a chance of preserving the integrity of those areas,” Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd explained.
Examples are a neighborhood identified in Union Township where the county is making a concentrated effort to rehabilitate housing, build sidewalks and upgrade the flavor of the area. Other examples of tipping point neighborhoods are the upper North Hill of New Castle and areas identified by the commissioners and the planning department, he said.
“Over the course of the past three years, the commissioners have worked to transition the county’s redevelopment efforts away from what formerly was a scatter-shot approach to development, whereby a municipality comes in to apply for a demolition in various areas for tearing down a problem property “but you’re really not creating a neighborhood-scale impact,” he said.
These funds will be used more in targeted area fashion, toward neighborhoods on the fence of blight and disrepair, where we can transform them and turn them around,” Boyd said.
Another $250,000 of the county’s allocation will go to the county redevelopment authority for blight remediation.
That is an existing program, Boyd explained, where condemned property in a municipality needs to be torn down, and as long as it has been appropriately and officially condemned by that municipality, the county will cover the cost of the demolition.
“The impetus is at first upon the municipality and its code enforcement to cite and eventually condemn those properties,” he said, emphasizing that the county cannot put up the demolition funding without that proper condemnation process.
“It’s important that the municipal government initiates that condemnation process,”Boyd said.
Another $200,000 will go toward an affordable housing project, where a private developer has an interest and applied independently through PHARE, Boyd said.
Still another $50,000 is earmarked for Housing Opportunities of Beaver County Inc. to expand its first-time homebuyer program in Lawrence County and provide counseling for a home equity conversion mortgage in both Beaver and Lawrence counties. Funding would be used for staffing and operational costs in both counties, and additional training for staff.
In Mercer County, $40,000 will go to the Community Action Partnership of Mercer County for its three-phase Assets Match Program. In phase one, participants complete a budget counseling program which is led by a HUD-certified housing counselor. Once the phase is completed, participants move into the second phase of a program housing counseling. In the third phase, participants can double their savings and the agency would match it up to $1,000 through grant dollars.
The grants were approved by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency through the PHARE program. PHARE projects fall into seven target categories including tax credits, homeless prevention, homeownership, housing counseling and financial education, innovative housing solutions, preservation/rehabilitation/renewal, and rental housing creation.
