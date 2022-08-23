Lawrence County is receiving $6.8-million from a billion dollar opioid settlement.
The $26 billion global settlement with Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors, and Johnson & Johnson, requires significant industry changes that will help prevent this type of crisis from happening again in addition to the funds. Pennsylvania has been one of the lead states in negotiating the settlement, which was announced in July. The settlement is expected to bring about $1 billion into Pennsylvania.
The Lawrence County commissioners voted for the county to join the settlement in January.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who has been tracking the settlement for the county, reported the county will receive its money over 18 years. About $750,000 of the funds are expected to be paid to the county in two installments, by the end of August and by the end of fall, she reported at the commissioners meeting Tuesday.
“Now we need to do the paperwork to get the money coming in,” she said.
The commissioners by resolution Tuesday approved the establishment of an advisory board that will recommend to the commissioners about how the money is being spent. The funds are to be used specifically to help curb the opioid epidemic in each county that receives them.
Appointed to serve on that advisory board, in addition to Spielvogel, are county administrator Joe Venasco, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, President Judge Dominick Motto or a designee, mental health/developmental services director Scott Baldwin, Children and Youth Services director John Bout, and Becky Abramson, director of Lawrence County Drug & Alcohol.
The group’s meetings will be public and will be advertised, Spielvogel said.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd noted the public can give input at the meetings, and the commissioners will vote on every funding recommendation by the board.
Most Pennsylvania counties have signed onto the settlement, and up to $232 million in funds from the settlement are expected to be distributed to the Pennsylvania counties this year.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in an earlier news release, said, “Pennsylvania lost 5,172 lives to overdoses in the last year alone, which is 14 Pennsylvanians a day. The settlement money will provide resources to jumpstart programs that will impact families statewide who are struggling to find treatment and help for those suffering with substance abuse.
The funds will be earmarked to offer and expand lifesaving treatment options, prioritizing the areas that have been most affected by this crisis.
The uses for the funds are all detailed in the settlement agreement, and could possibly be used for the district attorney’s Jail to Jobs program, drug recovery programs, community outreach and education and to augment crime prevention services.
The settlement agreement reached by Shapiro and several other states provides for significant industry changes.
Commissioner Dan Vogler noted Tuesday that Shapiro has created his own statewide advisory committee, based on regions statewide. The region that includes Lawrence County is represented by Butler County Commissioner Kevin Boozel.
Spielvogel said that committee is a trust that will advise how the counties can and can’t spend the money.
