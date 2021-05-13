County to get $16.6 million in COVID-19 recovery funds

Lawrence County government is getting a multi-million dollar windfall from the federal government.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said Wednesday the county will receive a two-year grant totaling $16,609,704 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to be divided over a two-year period.
The funding measure, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress earlier this year and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, the first anniversary of the World Health Organization's declaration of COVID-19 as a global pandemic.
The intent of the act is to hasten the nation's recovery from the economic and health effects of COVID-19. The package mirrors many of the measures in the CARES Act of March 2020 and in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 from December.
"The money is specific to COVID relief," Boyd said, noting that Lawrence County will receive $8,304,852 this year and a similar amount next year. How the funds will be used will depend upon guidelines from the Treasury department's interim final rule, which provides preliminary regulatory guidance regarding how the money can be spent.
"Regardless of how we're able to use it, this level of money is something we've never seen in Lawrence County and will probably never see again for a couple of generations," Boyd said.
It is his hope and intent that the county will put a lot of the funding into infrastructure such as water and sewer line extensions and broadband enhancement, which he believes will be allowed under the guidelines.
"We really can't make plans until we know what we can use the money for," he said. "We're in a holding pattern for at least a couple of months.
"I'll be pushing to use a lot of that funding to improve our infrastructure so we can better attract businesses and jobs," he said.
The money for the most part will not benefit county general fund operation needs, he said. "It's not for general operations."
The amount each county is receiving is based on a federal Housing and Urban Development formula that figures in various factors including population and low- to moderate income sectors. Boyd noted that Butler County will receive $36.5 million, Mercer will receive around $20 million, and Beaver County, more than $90 million, based on the HUD formulas.
The funds are based largely on population but including other multipliers, he explained.
Municipalities, human services, businesses and school districts also will receive their own separate amounts of the American Rescue Plan funds. Boyd noted that the city of New Castle is to receive about $2.1 million, but the final amounts for the municipalities have not yet been released.
"We will look forward to using the funds to really benefit our community," Boyd said. "To me, it's an infrastructure bill disguised as a COVID bill, but we're certainly very happy to receive this level of funding from the federal government. You're about to see dollars pour out of the federal government like no time before in American history.
"We intend at the county level to put our heads together to figure out the best way to use the money to benefit our community," Boyd said. He added that the county additionally is expecting a significant infrastructure allotment from the federal government next year to supplement income from the American Rescue Plan.
Commissioner Dan Vogler said that county officials are meeting Monday with the county's hired auditing firm, to discuss how the funds will be best used. He said that the county found out about its share of the funds earlier this week, and the National Association of County Officials conducted online sessions for commissioners nationwide.
The bill includes $65.1 billion in direct, flexible aid to every county in America. The U.S. Treasury has opened a new portal where counties must complete forms to receive the recovery funds.
