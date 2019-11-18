County to forgive past taxes on Bessemer property being sought by Mohawk Coffee House

With the cooperation of three taxing bodies, a property in Bessemer Borough could soon be back on the county tax rolls in the hands of a new owner.
The Lawrence County commissioners last week agreed to enter an intergovernmental agreement with the Lawrence County Land Bank, Bessemer Borough and the Mohawk Area School District to forgive the outstanding taxes owed on property at 208 E. Poland Ave.
The property is soon to be acquired by owners of the Mohawk Coffee House, which is next door to it at 206 E. Poland Ave., according to county administrator James Gagliano.
More than $5,000 in taxes, spanning three years, are delinquent on the property by the previous owner.
That total includes the school district’s and the borough’s shares.
The total amount the county would be forgiving would be about $1,300, Gagliano said.
The property currently is in the Lawrence County Land Bank. The land bank has been working with the property owner since 2017, and the coffee house has been interested in the property, he said.
He said the property had liens on it, which are now satisfied, and it was to have been sold in the judicial sale in April.
However, the land bank requested that that county tax claim bureau to pull the property from the sale, he said. The land bank now is asking the three taxing bodies to exonerate the outstanding taxes so the coffee house can buy it without the attached debt.
He said the school board is expected to approve the exoneration at its meeting this week, and he is meeting with the Bessemer Borough Council about the matter.
Gagliano said that once the three governing body approvals are in place and the property is sold, it will be back on the tax rolls.
And while the Mohawk Coffee House is a nonprofit business, it will be paying future taxes on the property, he said.
