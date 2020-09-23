The Lawrence County commissioners are looking to fill four positions on the Lawrence County Industrial Development Authority.
The commissioners announced the open seats at their regular meeting Tuesday. Three of the four members whose terms are expiring may reapply for the positions. They are Nancy Bonk, Jessica Seminara Tomczyk and George Celli.
Rick Russo, who also served on the board, is unable to continue in the position, since he took office this year as an elected magisterial district judge, Commissioner Dan Vogler said, so his seat will be filled.
"He will have to relinquish that seat," Vogler said.
The commissioners so far have received an email letter of interest from one new applicant who expressed a desire to serve, he said. The appointments will be announced at a commissioners meeting in about two weeks.
Anyone else who wants to serve on the authority should either send the commissioners a letter or email or attend a public commissioners meeting to request reappointment. Background checks are required, along with Social Security numbers, which will remain confidential, he said.
The fifth member of the authority is Robert Foht, whose term expires Dec. 31. The commissioners at that time will have to search for someone to fill his position, Vogler said.
•Approved the applications of North Beaver and Taylor Township to receive their allocations of federal CARES dollars from the COVID-19 epidemic. The county received $7 million in CARES Act funding, and a portion of that was allocated to municipalities, who are required to apply to the county for the money before Sept. 30. A few municipalities have declined the money. They are SNPJ Borough and Little Beaver, Perry and Scott townships.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd noted that the county will be announcing a second wave of business grant allocations from the CARES Act dollars within two weeks.
In anticipation of the upcoming presidential election, Boyd noted that he and voter services director Ed Allison are planning a series of Lawrence County Election Board meetings to take place after the commissioners regular meetings in the coming weeks. Those meetings will commence later this month, he said.
The commissioners also reappointed Rebecca Shaffer, county greenways and environmental planner, as Section 504 officer, and Amy McKinney, planning director, as the county's fair housing officer, both in compliance with requirements for the county's 2020 allocation from the federal Community Development Block Grant.
