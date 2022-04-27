10-county initiative boosting broadband efforts The Southwestern Pennsylvania Connected initiative announced the launch of a Connectivity Ro…

In some areas of Lawrence County, internet service is often inoperable, unattainable, or weak where there is little or no broadband connectivity.

But an initiative for the entire southwest region of Pennsylvania will serve to seek funding to improve broadband connectivity throughout a 10-county area, including Lawrence.

To remedy connection issues, the Southwestern Pennsylvania Connected initiative has launched a Connectivity Roadmap as a guidance tool to support the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, county leadership and regional stakeholders in the 10-county region and the City of Pittsburgh to develop and prioritize connectivity projects and associated programs to secure funding.

Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd explained "broadband" is defined as the upload and download speeds for internet access. In 2015, the FCC defined high-speed internet as having download speeds of 25 megabits per second (mbps) and upload speeds of 3 mbps.

Studies conducted earlier in the past decade showed Lawrence County faring fairly well, he said. However, in 2021, The infrastructure investment and jobs act passed by Congress created new standards for broadband as 100 mbps for download, and 20 mbps for upload, stronger than the formula of 2015.

The SPC conducted a study, which showed that Lawrence County isn't doing as well, under the new definition, Boyd said.

The only areas of significant internet strength in Lawrence County, by the new definition, are in the northeast segment, namely Plain Grove, Washington and half of Wilmington townships, he pointed out.

The areas of largest weakness are in the southwest, which are less than the older formula for download and upload speeds. Those include North Beaver and Little Beaver Townships, Bessemer, Wampum and a large part of New Beaver and Enon Valley boroughs, and New Wilmington Borough and the other half of Wilmington Township, Boyd said.

Other areas of the county, while they don't meet the new standards, are not as in poor shape as the other areas, Boyd said.

He pointed out that Pennsylvania as a result of the 2021 Congressional Act will be receiving, at minimum, $100 million for the deployment of broadband that meets the new definition. The money will come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of Congress.

Boyd, who has taken an interest in the broadband initiative and attended meetings of the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission regarding the issue, said he has entered conversations with other counties that have made significant investments in broadband at minimum cost to the taxpayers.

"We're looking at those successful models, such as in Greene County, Indiana County and Washington County, to replicate their efforts in Lawrence county," he said.

At a public commissioners meeting Tuesday, Boyd touted the efforts of officials in Greene County, who have raised more than $30 million for broadband connectivity in their county of about 35,000 residents, at little cost to the taxpayers.

Greene officials determined broadband was a big issue in their county, and they hired a company to do a low-hanging fruit assessment, identifying easy areas to target and mapping out entire county, ranking projects to get the most houses or buildings online, Boyd pointed out. The assessment cost about $100,000. Then the county partnered with local internet service providers, who provided a 50-50 local match to the state for the rest of the project money.

Boyd said Greene officials have agreed to share their planning documents, requests for proposals and other information they have on broadband deployment.

He emphasized that the SPC in the past three years "has really pivoted to help this initiative."

"SPC is really looking at broadband deployment as a form of transportation," he pointed out. If one can work from home effectively with high-speed internet access, it's effectively the same thing as driving to work, he explained.

"It's really about getting our residents access to 21st century opportunities and being competitive with not just the region, but the rest of the world," he said.