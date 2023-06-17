Lawrence County is the process of creating a juvenile detention section in its jail.
The idea springs from a statewide need for juvenile facilities because many are closing throughout the state, according to the jail superintendent and the county commissioners.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, prison board chairwoman, said the prospect of a juvenile section was publicly discussed at the prison board’s meeting in May and will be discussed again at its public meeting at noon Wednesday. She said a separate area or pod of the jail is available for locating separate housing of juvenile offenders. The county is looking at converting it to a safe and secure section to house juveniles only with trained experts running it.
“The state has decided it wants to be out of the juvenile detention facility business, therefore leaving a gap in places where they can be housed — either those charged as adults or juveniles,” she said. “We have been looking at this since last year. It’s a huge endeavor, and we’ve been working with the state Department of Human Services, Office of Children, Youth and Families.”
State officials visited the jail and gave preliminary approval to proceed with a juvenile center, and the county has been updating the state of its progress, she said. If licensed, the jail would be part of a pilot program to house a maximum of 12 juveniles. Lawrence County would contract with other counties who want to house their juveniles in the county’s center, Spielvogel said.
“It’s really in the preliminary stages,” county jail superintendent Michael J. Mahlmeister said.
Some construction will need to be done to retrofit an unused area of the jail for that purpose, he explained. The plans would call for creating a separate entrance to the building for juveniles for security reasons. They also would need a separate medical room where the youths could be treated away from general population, he said.
The jail also will need to hire additional, trained staff to manage the unit, Mahlmeister said.
In a separate matter, the county commissioners Tuesday approved a contract with Westmoreland County to house two juvenile offenders in the Lawrence County jail who are charged as adults and awaiting trial on homicide charges, Mahlmeister said. The two accused arrived at the Lawrence County jail on Friday, and the agreement is retroactive to that date.
He told the commissioners he was contacted by the Westmoreland County detention center because of staffing issues and its inability to house them there safely. The request was characterized by Westmoreland as an emergency, Mahlmeister said.
Westmoreland County is paying $800 per juvenile offender per day to house them in the Lawrence County jail.
Commissioner Brian D. Burick said the two inmates would generate up to $40,000 per month and sees the move as a plus.
“The more revenue we bring in, the more flexibility we have on the spending side in next year’s budget,” Burick said.
“We’re not doing it for that reason. We’re doing it to help a neighboring county, but it’s a plus for both reasons. We have the space and cooperation with another county (to provide housing) will generate revenue for the county.”
The funds the county collects from housing out-of-county inmates goes to general operations at the jail.
Mahlmeister said the two teens are being housed individually in cells. Although they are being kept on the same cell block with adults, they eat their meals inside their cells. They also have their own separate yard times for fenced-in outdoor activities, he said.
Lawrence County also has a third, local juvenile offender who is facing homicide charges and is housed similarly in the jail with the adult population, he said.
Mahlmeister noted Lawrence County also has a contract with Washington County to house female inmates at the jail at a daily rate of $50 per inmate. As a result of that agreement, “we have generated about $100,000 in revenue over the past year,” he said. At one point, the county housed 12 to 15 women, but currently there are three housed in the jail, he said.
The county has an agreement to house inmates from Elk County, but it has none being housed there currently, he said.
Mahlmeister ex- plained Westmoreland is paying the premium price because space for juveniles is limited statewide.
Westmoreland County has been trying to find a solution for housing its juvenile offenders, according to a February Tribune-Review article. That jail was housing juvenile offenders in the Allegheny County Jail, but space issues in Allegheny County forced Westmoreland to look for alternative housing.
