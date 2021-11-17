A former captain who had resigned from the Lawrence County jail is now willing to return to his job under a new acting warden.
But first, the county salary board has to create a position for him.
The Lawrence County prison board in a 5 to 1 vote Wednesday agreed to rehire Colin Wallace as a jail captain. He previously worked for the jail for three years before resigning from his post, according to interim warden Michael J. Mahlmeister.
At Wednesday's meeting, acting Controller David Prestopine pointed out the county has five captain positions at the jail but they are all filled. To hire Wallace as a captain would involve creating a sixth captain position.
The board members have agreed to call a special salary board meeting for 9 a.m. Friday to create that post.
Commissioner Dan Vogler voted against Wallace's hiring. He said after the meeting he is in favor of the appointment, upon learning that Wallace would not report to work until the new position is created.
The prison board meanwhile voted 6-0 to allow county solicitor Jason Medure continue negotiations with Warden Brian Covert and Deputy Jason Hilton toward a separation agreement with the county. Medure explained the agreement would be similar to settling a lawsuit. He said the prison board would need to vote on accepting the resignations, and the board of commissioners independently would vote on approving the agreement.
The changes in management at the jail were prompted by a letter written to the prison board by the labor union representing the corrections officers, Teamsters Union Local 261. The letter spelled out that corrections officers have been resigning from their posts because management, under Covert’s and Hilton’s watch, has created a “hostile work environment” resulting in understaffing of shifts causing a safety issue.
The letter indicated the most recent resignations of corrections officers “have left the facility dangerously undermanned” and “extremely unsafe."
The changes also came about after a June 1 incident — which District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa called a riot after reviewing video — broke out inside one of the jail common areas among inmates who were dissatisfied with commissary and other conditions there. Sheriff deputies and police officers from throughout the county were summoned to quell the disturbance and lock up the inmates. They have been on lockdown since then, allowed out of their cells only for alternate and controlled exercised periods during certain hours of the day.
Covert, subsequent to the union letter, sent a resignation letter to the county last week, contingent upon certain terms he is demanding. Those terms include his being placed on administrative leave until and including Jan. 1, when his letter would become effective.
He would receive the standard payout for any and all accrued vacation, sick time and personal days, his letter states, and he would be reasonably available for consult until and including Jan. 1 for any jail-related matter, he wrote.
He also is asking that his health benefits continue through January, after which time he would be entitled to COBRA health insurance, and he would receive any cost-of-living and/or raises earned, he wrote.
Medure said he advised the board certain other jail management issues had arisen that should be legally investigated. The board tabled action on accepting Covert's letter and instead placed him and Hilton on administrative leave with pay and appointed Mahlmeister as the interim warden. He is now overseeing the jail.
Mahlmeister, 55, a Marine, has 34 years experience in corrections and management and has been a captain at the jail for three years.
Prison board members attending Wednesday's meeting were Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel as board president, Commissioners Dan Vogler and Morgan Boyd, Sheriff Perry Quahliero, President Judge Dominick Motto and Controller David Prestopine. Lamancusa, who has a vote on the board, did not attend.
