County to seek bids for blue bin collection The Lawrence/Mercer County Recycling and Solid Waste Department is planning to seek bids for hauling recyclables away from its blue bins.

Companies that request lists of delinquent taxpayers from the Lawrence County Tax Claim bureau now will have to pay a lump sum for them.

The commissioners, at the request of county tax claim director Artisha Foster, set the cost of purchasing return and tax claim reports and delinquent tax reports at $500.

Although the office provides that requested paperwork to banks, mortgage companies and title firms, it has been charging by the page, Foster said. "We'd like a set fee."

She added that fee is for a full report, which are typically sent by email.

The commissioners also agreed to enter a contract with Schindler Elevator Corp. to repair the elevator inside the Lawrence County jail.

Jail warden Brian Covert attended their meeting and informed them that the elevator currently is not able to be used because it drops 10 inches below the deck and the cylinder is leaking hydraulic fluid.

Story continues below video

Commissioner Dan Vogler pointed out that the elevator was installed when the jail was built 30 years ago.

Covert said the equipment that operates it is the original.

The commissioners also announced a vacancy on the county Industrial Development Authority. Anyone who is interested in serving is asked to submit a letter to the commissioners or attend a commissioners meeting to state their desire to serve.

Whoever is chosen will be subject to a background check.

The expiring term is that of longtime member and chairman Robert Foht of New Wilmington, a retired county controller. He indicated he is not interested in being reappointed, the commissioners noted.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com