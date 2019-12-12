Lawrence County is buying additional equipment to add to its new voting system, as required by law.
The commissioners at their meeting Tuesday approved the purchase of two high-speed scanners at a total cost of $95,000 from Election Systems and Software Inc. of Omaha, Nebraska, the same company it bought its voting system from earlier this year.
The purchase came at the request of county elections director Ed Allison, who explained that the need for the scanners is the result of the Act 77 changes in the state Election Code.
The state has added a new no-excuse-needed means for any voters to cast their ballots by mail. The move, called Mail-In-Voting, follows a process similar to that of filling out an absentee ballot. But if a voter qualifies for an absentee ballot, he or she must still continue to use an absentee ballot.
Voters can apply electronically through the Department of State website, up until 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before an election.
“We’re seeing a rather quickly growing population wanting to vote by mail-in ballots,” Allison said. “This purchase will enable the department to be ready for this process.”
Both scanners will be programmed and running on election night, but one also will be a backup, should a failure occur on one of them, he said, “so there will be no breakdown in the process.”
Mercer and Beaver counties are buying the same equipment, so in the event of a total breakdown, the county if necessary could use theirs to count the mail-ins and absentees.
“We would do the same for them,” Commissioner Steve Craig added.
Allison explained that when the county bought its election system — prior to the changes in the law — it intended to send the absentee ballots to be scanned at the end of the night at the precincts where the voters live. But with the advent of the mail-in process, the state now requires a central count of all of those ballots and the absentee ballots, he said.
“We did not plan for that,” Allison said. “It wasn’t on the county’s radar at the time.”
The county made its purchase a year earlier than when it was required, so as to have any problems with the system worked out before the presidential election. The IT department has been used twice so far, for the May primary and the November general elections.
The new system,which has a paper ballot and required paper trail, is mandated by the state government for all counties in Pennsylvania. The county spent $694,000 on its system.
He said the Election Systems and Software company has agreed to let the county pay for the scanners, along with the voting system, on a seven-year payment system. The county will be eligible for 60 percent reimbursement from the state’s $90 million funding that is being allocated under Act 77, Allison said. The county’s cost for the initial system, after reimbursement, would be about $277,600, and the county’s cost of the scanners would amount to about $40,000, he said.
Allison said he would approach the commissioners next week for their approval on the county’s application for that reimbursement funding.
