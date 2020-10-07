A Supreme Court ruling that allows counties to provide dropboxes for mail-in and absentee ballots, as an alternative to mailing them, has two Lawrence County Election Board members convinced they should make a few boxes available for county voters.
For the first time this year, voters in Pennsylvania are allowed to vote by mail-in ballot. The first election accepting those was the June 2 Primary, when the only dropbox option was for voters to take their ballots into the courthouse elections office.
In light of the high court's ruling, the election board voted 2-1 Tuesday to order and buy four drop boxes for Lawrence County. Three would likely be put in secure locations in the north, south and west ends of the county, and the fourth would be kept at the courthouse and used in the event that the pandemic again should result in a courthouse closure at election time, according to discussions at the board's meeting.
The board members — the three county commissioners — said they will decide at their meeting next week, definitively, where the boxes will be placed. The meeting will immediately follow the 10 a.m. commissioners meeting. The vote to buy the boxes followed a discussion about where they would be placed and whether it would be beneficial to all or just some county voters.
Commissioner Dan Vogler, who was recently appointed to the state Elections Law Advisory Board, opposed the purchase, saying he feels that in order to serve the voters fairly, the boxes should be in all 27 municipalities, and that the locations suggested by his fellow board members might not be accessible to residents who live in outlying areas of the county.
Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd had initiated discussion about the possible locations, saying he researched what other counties have done.
Vogler asked the opinion of elections director Ed Allison, who responded, "I will carry forth with the wishes of the board of elections."
Boyd said his thinking is to place the boxes in the district judge offices of Richard Russo in Neshannock Township, to cover the northern end of the county, and of Jerry G. Cartwright in Ellwood City, to give access to voters in the southern end of the county, because of the concentrations of population in those areas.
He reasoned that those offices have security cameras and the boxes would be inside the buildings, accessible only during the courts' regular business hours.
Vogler suggested they also place one at District Judge Jennifer Nicholson's office, to serve residents in the western part of the county. A fourth box, suggested by Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, could be kept in reserve at the courthouse, should another unforeseen shutdown of the building occur because of COVID-19, and people would be unable to get inside the building.
Boyd emphasized that the dropboxes are not intended to replace voting at the polls. They merely provide a fourth option, in addition to voting in person, mailing the ballots in or dropping them at the courthouse. He said that his thinking is that the dropboxes will be in place for this election, only.
Vogler asked Boyd if he had discussed the placement of the boxes with the district judges or the courts, and he said he plans to do so this week before the board votes on where they would officially be placed.
If the district judges and the courts don't want them, Boyd suggested looking at municipal buildings or police stations and locations owned by the public that have a higher level of security with cameras.
"Do you feel that putting a box in the borough of Ellwood City and a box in Neshannock Township gives voters in those municipalities an advantage over voters in all of the townships and boroughs throughout the county?" Vogler queried, noting that a voter in Neshannock would be able to drive three minutes to drop off a ballot, whereas it would take a voter in Plain Grove 20 to 25 minutes to drop off a ballot. He asked how that would be fair.
"My argument is that right now, we only have one location — in the courthouse — (to drop off ballots) so you could say that individuals in the city of New Castle have a greater advantage than the rest of the county," Boyd countered. "I think in deploying these two boxes, you are providing voters with another option they might not already have. You're taking a situation we're in currently and making it better. Let's not overshoot better by aiming for best."
He added, "Our elections office is working overtime literally to make sure the election occurs in a safe and reasonable manner."
Allison estimated the cost of each drop box is a little less than $800. He described them as a military version of the old mail dropboxes, made to withstand the weather and a beating.
The county, to date, has received more than 13,000 requests for mail-in and absentee ballots. He asked voters to be patient, saying his staff is mailing out the ballots to voters every day, "and they're on their way."
