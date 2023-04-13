The state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs announced $4 million in grant funding for the establishment of regional recovery hubs to enhance resources for individuals in recovery and promote recovery within communities across Pennsylvania.
Lawrence County stands to benefit from some of those funds.
The funding will allow each regional recovery hub to conduct an initial needs assessment for recovery support services in their specific region, including an estimate of individuals in need of these services and an analysis of their availability and accessibility.
In addition, the hubs will develop a strategic plan, partnering with local organizations focused on the importance of supporting multiple pathways to and through recovery, and will seek to promote recovery services in areas including peer support, family support and self-care.
“The Shapiro Administration is committed to ensuring that Pennsylvanians have access to the recovery support services they need,” acting Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones said. “The creation of these regional recovery hubs furthers our commitment to promoting recovery in every corner of the state.”
The regional recovery hubs throughout Pennsylvania will be designed to embed, expand and promote a recovery-oriented system of care, which is a coordinated network of community-based services and supports that is person-centered. The ultimate goal is to improve the health, wellness and quality of life for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder.
Grants up to $500,000 each will be awarded for the 15-month period beginning July 1 through September 29, 2024.
The organization that will serve this region is the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission, Inc., which will service Lawrence, Mercer, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Indiana, Cambria, Washington, Westmoreland, Greene, Fayette, Somerset, Crawford, Venango, Warren, Forest, Clarion, McKean, Elk, Cameron, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
Each grantee will use a hub and spoke model to provide recovery supports in its designated region. Each regional “hub” will support community-driven services that will serve as “spokes.” The hub will provide technical assistance and collaborate with a variety of community entities, sectors, and systems to enhance a recovery-supportive community and facilitate recovery support service delivery.
“Recovery needs may not be same in Altoona as they are in Allentown," Davis-Jones said. "This will allow for each region to tailor their recovery supports by conducting ongoing needs assessments based on their area’s priorities. We must empower sustained recovery across the board.”
For more information about the work the Shapiro Administration is doing to combat the addiction crisis, visit ddap.pa.gov.
