The Lawrence County government's proposed 2021 budget has a few million dollars earmarked for community enhancements through economic development, transportation and public safety.
The commissioners introduced the county's 2021 spending plan Dec. 7 with no county property tax increase. The document will be available for public review in the commissioners office in the courthouse until its final adoption on Dec. 28.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd at the meeting provided a breakdown of how discretionary funds that the county receives from various sources will be applied toward a better development of Lawrence County.
“The county is in position to provide a tremendous impact to the community,” he said, “and we've done so in a number of areas. The 2022 budget is about bringing Lawrence County into the future, and we've made some discretionary investments.”
Under the category of economic and community development, funds are being allocated for the following amounts and purposes:
- $100,000 for the Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority, as seed money to grow and become an institution that looks at improving downtown corridors and improving neighborhoods, working in hand with county planning director Amy McKinney.
- $230,400 in hotel tax revenues for Visit Lawrence County to promote the county as a tourist spot. In 2021, the county allocated $80,000 in discretionary funding to update its advertising material, build new videos and promote the county's tourism, Boyd said. He added that he sees it as a way to attract people from other areas into the county with the hope that some might consider it worth relocating here.
- $311,893 in discretionary and Community Development Block Grant funds for continuing the Union Township neighborhood revitalization project of housing rehabilitation, facade improvements and other redevelopment programs. The targeted area borders the city of New Castle and encompasses South Round, Pearlwood, Boroline, Cliff, Beatrice, Mount Pleasant, West Division, Botham, Magee, Walter, Spring, Elmwood, Williams, Homestead, Smithfield, High and Bluff streets; Meegan, Moore, Cameron, Sunny and Matilda avenues; Madonna Drive, Hillside Way, and parts of Oakland and South Atlantic avenues. To date the county has overseen the rehabilitation of six houses in that neighborhood. It also applied for numerous additional grant streams, and is hoping to receive word on those soon, Boyd said, commenting, “This is an example of what you can do when local governments partner with successful nonprofit ventures to rebuild a community from the ground up.” The partnering agencies looked at that area parcel by parcel, seeing what they can do to rehab housing, enforce code, cleanup trash and vacant lots and include sidewalks. and pedestrian access. Boyd added that the venture has caught the state's attention.
- $514,614 in PHARE, county demolition and Community Development Block Grant funding for blight remediation, targeting demolitions and tearing down eyesore buildings countywide.
- $110,000 for Penn State Extension for expansion of agricultural programs, master gardeners and 4-H, to prepare the next generation of agricultural workers.
- $117,000 to the Lawrence County Conservation District
- $54,000 for the county's agricultural preservation fund, which is the highest amount ever allocated to that purpose.
Funds the commissioners have allocated for transportation and infrastructure, from state transportation funding and federal block grant dollars include funding for municipalities for their road and bridge projects and the New Castle Area Transit Authority, and investing in improvements for the New Castle Airport.
The breakdown is:
- $150,000 for a new airport terminal project to supplement federal funding. The airport also is in need of runway and hanger improvements, Boyd said.
- $1,299,465 for municipal road and bridge programs including past and future allocation
- $800,000 for county bridge projects, including the recent remodeling of Banks Covered Bridge in Wilmington Townhsip and inspection and general maintenance of the other county-owned bridges.
- $22,162 for the New Castle Area Transit Authority. The county is the largest investor in the service and allows the authority to tap into $7 million in state and federal dollars to fund it. Boyd noted that the county had made a $40,000 investment 2021 to become the first rural county in Pennsylvania and possibly the state to use machine learning from Carnegie Mellon University to optimize the authority's transit routes.
Funds the commissioners have allocated for public safety, crime prevention and victim protection are significant investments to keep county residents safe, Boyd noted. Those allotments and their purposes are:
- $2,880,491 for technology and radio capabilities through the county's 911 center.
- $623,859 for a fully staffed, eight-member detective bureau in the District Attorney's office. The detectives help municipal police departments where they might fall through the cracks in general police and detective services, and to prosecute drug offenders, Boyd said. One of the county's detective bureaus works alongside the federal Drug Enforcement Administration investigating drug crimes all over the country.
- $82,702 for the victim witness program, to ensure crime victims are informed of offender's court and release dates and statuses.
- $85,000 for continuation of the ongoing crisis program through the DA's office. A position is funded through Mental Health Developmental Services to accompany police and assess whether an offender might need mental health or drug and alcohol assistance instead of jail time. assistance.
- $396,074 for Emergency Management Agency grants to ensure residents are safeguarded against disasters, either manmade or natural.
Boyd noted that all of those allocations are in addition to the regular funding of all of the county offices and departments and other agencies that typically receive funding from the county.
