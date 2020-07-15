Business owners and nonprofit agencies in Lawrence County who believe they have suffered financial losses from COVID-19 restrictions can try to recoup some funds through a $7 million grant the county has received.
The county commissioners Monday laid out guidelines for businesses, and for nonprofits, that want to apply for the funds. Of the total grant amount, $3.25 million is available for distribution for small businesses, and $1 million is available for distribution to nonprofit groups and agencies.
Applicants will be required to sign grant agreements to be approved publicly by the commissioners before receiving the funds.
The $7 million was made available to the county through the state CARES Act, which provides coronavirus relief fund money and includes the funds the county received to fund the Business Interruption Grant Program.
The county applied for the funding about a month ago, and the funds were actually received last week, according to Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd.
He emphasized that the $7 million for distribution has been divided into categories, with local municipalities and fire companies to receive $1.25 million; businesses to receive the $3.25 million; nonprofit agencies to receive $1 million; the direct response and contingency account to get $1,318,041; the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce/Economic Development Corp., $150,000, to help offset the cost of the agency incurred related to support services during COVID-19; the Lawrence County Tourist Promotion Agency, $100,00 to offset the loss in hotel tax during the pandemic; and behavioral health and substance abuse services, $500,000.
The county is still formulating a plan for distribution of funds in the latter category, he said.
Additionally, $154,450 will be reserved for administrative expenses that include planning, facilitation, and costs for legal, auditing and consulting.
“That plan is subject to change, depending on the needs of the community,” Boyd emphasized. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to get some money to the people who need it.”
If no one applies for the program, the county will distribute the resources elsewhere, he said, adding that the county must commit the money by the end of the year.
For both the small business and nonprofit allocations, business owners and agencies can apply for the funding online through the county’s website from now through July 24. The application forms for each of the two categories can be found at co.lawrence.pa.us, by clicking on Lawrence County in the farmland/fireworks area of the website, then clicking on “Lawrence County Cares Act Grant Application.”
The funds will be distributed beginning the first week of August, Boyd said.
The funds available for small business grant programs are to support businesses with fewer than 100 employees, with priority given to those businesses that did not receive loans or grants through the federal Paycheck Protection Program or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program established under the CARES Act.
A review will be conducted of each applicant to determine whether any exceptions apply.
Businesses that want to apply for the funds also must meet other criteria.
The CARES Act funds are to be used to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by required closures, as well as to benefit small businesses that close voluntarily to promote social distancing measures or that are affected by decreased customer demand as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Such effects must relate to the period that began on March 1, 2020, and ends on Dec. 30, 2020.
Under the act, the funds may be used to support businesses with fewer than 100 employees, with priority given to those businesses that did not receive loans or grants through the federal Paycheck Protection Program or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program established under the CARES Act.
In addition, such grants are available to businesses and other entities that are primarily engaged in the tourism industry, with 100 or more employees.
A maximum of $25,000 will be available per business.
Business and nonprofit applicants must be appropriately licensed and operating in the county, and they must operate from a physical location within the county.
Applicants for the funds additionally must meet these requirements:
•They must have experienced at least a 10 percent loss in revenues
•They must have continuously operated between March 1, 2019 and March 1 this year
•They must have fewer than 100 employees
•They have not filed for bankruptcy on or after Jan. 1, 2019.
The applications will be reviewed by the county commissioners and the Lawrence County Planning and Community Development department, which is administering the grant.
The commissioners will vote on each allocation at their public meetings.
