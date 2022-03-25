It’s finally here.
Game day.
The Neshannock High girls basketball team and New Castle’s boys basketball team will take the GIANT Center court Friday in Hershey in PIAA championship games.
The Lady Lancers (28-2) are in the PIAA Class 2A championship game for the second straight season. They are bidding for their first state crown. Neshannock will oppose Southern Columbia (29-1) at noon.
The Red Hurricane (27-2) will participate in the Class 5A title tilt. New Castle is looking to win its second state crown and first since 2014. The ‘Canes will face Imhotep Charter at 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock, winners of 13 games in a row since a loss to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, is led in scoring by Mairan Haggerty at 17.1 points a game.
New Castle is paced by Michael Wells, a Youngstown State University football recruit, at 22.6 points a game.
The games will be televised live on PCN. Fans also can listen to the Neshannock girls game on the Lawrence County Sports Network and the New Castle boys on 1200-AM WKST.
Complete championship coverage will appear in Saturday’s edition of the New Castle News, as well as on ncnewsonline.com and Tipoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.